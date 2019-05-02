When a 27-year-old Union man accused in the violent death of his ex-girlfriend has his day in court, it will be in Franklin County.
That was the decision made Monday by 23rd Circuit Judge Victor J. Melenbrink, Jefferson County, who denied the request by Cameron J. Hill for a change of venue in the 2017 homicide of Cassidy Hutchings.
Hill is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly stabbing Hutchings and cutting her throat with a knife as she tried to flee from him into the Bourbeuse River south of Union.
Hill is being represented by the 20th Circuit public defender’s office.
Judge Melenbrink was appointed to hear the motion Nov. 15, 2018, following the recusal of 20th District Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke last October.
A three-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. A pretrial conference and evidentiary hearing is slated for Sept. 3.
Authorities allege that Hill attacked Hutchings, 23, Villa Ridge, at Reiker Ford along the Bourbeuse River Jan. 19, 2017.
He allegedly cut Hutchings’ throat and then chased her into the river where he stabbed her multiple times in the back of her head, neck and back.
Hutchings’ body was recovered from the Bourbeuse River Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, when a passerby saw the body and contacted authorities.
Her vehicle was parked near the river access, authorities said.
Police went to a home in Union in the 300 block of Springfield Avenue where Hill had been staying where he was arrested and taken into custody.
Hill had recently returned to the area after spending several months in Texas.
Proceedings
Hill was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in March 2017.
Judge Lamke rejected a deal by former Franklin County Prosecutor Robert Parks that reduced the charges to second-degree murder in exchange for a guilty plea. Hill would have then been sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
After Judge Lamke rejected the deal, Hill’s attorneys filed a motion seeking his recusal from the case. Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann recused himself from the case in July 2018.
Family Speaks
Jim Hutchings, Cassidy’s father, has been vocal about the previous plea deal. He has stated he wants Hill to serve life in prison with no chance of being paroled.
“The death penalty is too quick — he doesn’t deserve to be drugged out of his mind and not know what is going on when he dies,” he stated. “He should suffer for his life. We know prison justice would not do well for him.”
Jim Hutchings previously told The Missourian that Hill threatened his daughter through text messages and phone calls in the days, and hours, leading up to her death.
Prior to the change of venue hearing, Jim Hutchings said he wanted the case to remain in Franklin County.
“I am hoping this judge (Melenbrink) says it is a ‘no go’ on this change of venue,” he said.