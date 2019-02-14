An inmate in custody at the Franklin County Jail has new charges for allegedly striking a deputy Thursday, Feb. 7, following a fight with a second inmate.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies heard a disturbance in the women’s section of the adult detention center at 1:30 a.m.
A female deputy went into the housing module to stop the fight when the jailer was struck in the face by Samantha J. Bull, 31, St. Clair.
Bull allegedly continued to assault the deputy by striking her and pulling her hair, Pelton added.
She also resisted by failing to comply with the directives of the deputies.
Bull was charged Monday, Feb. 11, with two charges of third-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest of a felony. Bond on these charges was set at $75,000.
According to Pelton, there is about one skirmish or fight at the jail per month. The incidents are minor and defused quickly.
“It is a little more frequent now that the jail is more crowded than it has been,” he said. “Tensions get high as populations increase.”
He said this may be the first time in years that a deputy was assaulted at the jail.
“It is rare that deputies get assaulted,” Pelton added. “It is possibly the first one since I took office (in 2017).”
Pelton noted there is always a female deputy on duty and there is a policy that deputies do not open the doors to the modules without a second deputy.
In this case the second deputy was following close behind the female deputy who was assaulted. There also are cameras monitoring the modules.
Pelton said the deputy is doing fine and was not transported to the hospital. Her glasses broke during the altercation though.
“Really appreciative on the prosecutor’s stance to turn around so quickly with charges when there is an assault on a deputy,” he stated. “
Bull Charges
Bull was being held in the jail on separate charges of burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, all occurring within a two-week period.
The charges stem from incidents at the Lone Oak Apartments in St. Clair where Bull allegedly broke into an apartment twice, and in a separate instance Bull threatened a woman with a knife.
St. Clair Police were dispatched to the apartment complex off Highway AB Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. for a burglary. The 34-year-old victim told police someone had broken into her apartment through a bedroom window.
Food and personal care items were stolen, police said. On Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., the same victim contacted police and said someone had attempted to break into her residence while she was inside.
When officers arrived, the victim said she heard a loud noise at the bedroom window. She went into the bedroom and saw Bull trying to enter through the window, authorities allege.
Bull fled the area before police arrived. The victim told police that she recognized Bull as a tenant in the apartment complex. Officers located Bull and arrested her.
Bull, who confessed to the burglary, told police that she was hungry and was looking for food, police said.
Then, on Aug. 13 at 6:25 a.m., police again were dispatched to Lone Oak Apartments where a 45-year-old victim reported that when she placed a trash bag in a trash receptacle outside, Bull approached her with a knife, according to police.
The woman said Bull approached her in an agitated state and raised the knife above her head. Bull told the victim that she had not eaten in three days and that she had better get her some food or call the hospital, police said.
The victim called 911 and Bull was arrested at the scene.