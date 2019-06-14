A grandmother and granddaughter duo from Affton have been charged with breaking into the home of a family member and assaulting him and a woman.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Shadow Lane, St. Clair, Thursday, June 6, at 8:50 p.m. for a report of a peace disturbance, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man told investigators that their home was broken into by the man’s daughter and her grandmother.
Courtney M. Rotter, 19, and Emma L. Moore, 62, were charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, assault and domestic assault. They are being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
The sheriff’s office said the female victim stated that she was struck in the back of the head and the forehead with a metal pipe by the daughter.
The male victim was sprayed in the eyes with hairspray by the grandmother and then struck on the head as well. Both victims sustained injuries.
Moore and Rotter were arrested at the St. Clair Police Department where they went to file a police report claiming they had been victims of assault at the Shadow Lane home, according to the sheriff’s office.