The owner of a stolen van relayed information from a GPS tracker to help law enforcement officers locate the vehicle.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office allege that a 2003 Chevrolet Venture van was stolen in Gerald Tuesday, Nov. 26, after 5 p.m. by Brian M. Thrasher, 30, Gerald.
There was a GPS unit inside the vehicle which tracked the location of the van and information was passed onto law enforcement agencies in real time.
The sheriff’s office said information showed the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 50 from Gerald to Union. A Franklin County Deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Thrasher allegedly drove the van at speeds well over the posted limit and continued through Union, authorities said.
Several law enforcement vehicles were involved in the pursuit as it continued east on Highway 50 toward Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a tire deflation device near East Denmark Road at Highway 50, which deflated one of the tires.
The pursuit continued onto I-44 and the stolen vehicle eventually stopped near mile marker 247 where Thrasher and a 36-year-old female, also from Gerald, were taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said the suspects admitted to stealing the vehicle from Gerald to drive to St. Louis so they could buy heroin.
Thrasher was charged in Franklin County associate Circuit Court with stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Prosecutors requested a $25,000 cash-only bond for his release.
The name of the woman has not been released.