A St. Clair man was arrested for allegedly choking a woman.
Brandon A. Wilson, 30, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault Wednesday, April 17.
St. Clair officers were dispatched to a mobile home on Murray Street regarding a domestic assault Tuesday, April 16, at 3:20 p.m. A 40-year-old woman told police that Wilson was intoxicated and he had choked her and threw her to the floor several times, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The woman also told police that Wilson left on foot before the officers arrived. An officer found Wilson walking near Commercial Avenue and arrested him, according to Hammack.
Wilson’s bond was set at $25,000.