Four Sonic Drive-In employees were taken into custody Monday afternoon for allegedly using drugs at the Washington business.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 1:11 p.m. following an anonymous phone call about drugs to Washington police, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. The restaurant is located at 545 E. Fifth St.
“There was a small amount of drugs and some appeared to be under the influence,” he said.
Sitzes said police seized marijuana and other narcotics that were sent for lab testing. Drug paraphernalia also was found on the scene.
There were two men, ages 20 and 38, and two women, ages 22 and 29, all from Washington, taken into custody.
Sitzes said the drug use apparently occurred in a storage shed behind the business.
The names of the employees were not released pending formal charges.
Washington police contacted the Franklin County Health Department to inspect the restaurant after the arrests were made and the restaurant was closed for about two hours and reopened about 4 p.m. Monday.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, speaking on behalf of the health department, said there were no indications that any of the food served Monday was compromised or any illness resulted, but other infractions were found.
“The restaurant’s prep cooler was only operating at 50 degrees,” Brinker said. “Also, there was no hot water in the facility.”
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates that refrigerated products must be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Water heater elements were replaced and ice vats were being used to store food which is acceptable to the health department.
Follow-up inspections will be conducted every couple of days.
Brinker noted the last inspection at Sonic was conducted in March and only minor infractions were found.
