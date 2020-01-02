By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
State troopers took a Washington man into custody who was wanted on 12 property damage felonies.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joel G. Sullentrup, 19, was arrested by the patrol at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019.
Sullentrup is one of four suspects recently charged in connection to spray painting 30 vehicles in Washington nearly one year ago.
A Franklin County grand jury issued an indictment against Sullentrup in November charging him with 12 felony counts of first-degree property damage. He also was charged with 18 misdemeanors for second-degree property damage.
Also indicted with the crimes are James W. Desmond, 18, Washington, who was charged with 11 felony counts of first-degree property damage and 18 property damage misdemeanors.
The investigation into the January 2019 crimes spurred additional charges in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court for Cameron M. Seyer, 18, Washington, who was charged with one felony count of first-degree property damage; and Seth A. Beckley, 19, Marthasville, was charged with one count of first-degree property damage and one misdemeanor charge of second-degree property damage.
Allegations
Washington police allege the four men spray painted at least 30 vehicles between late Jan. 6 and early Jan. 7. The suspects are accused of spray painting the vehicles while one of them drove a vehicle in the one-block area of East Third Street, Third Parkway and an area off Fifth Street.
During the Washington City Council meeting Jan. 7, 2019, Police Chief Ed Menefee said the men, “were hanging out of the (vehicle) window and sprayed as they drove by.”
In addition to the vehicles, one building, located in the 1500 block of East Third Street, also was spray painted, police said.
Washington police canvassed the area after the first report that came in at 5:15 a.m. Jan. 7, but officers did not make any arrests for the vandalism at that time.
There were 20 vehicles reported to have been vandalized by 10 a.m. that same day, and other reports were called in later in the day and the following day.
According to Washington police, vandalism by spray paint is “sporadic.” In this instance, there were no ties to gangs and no specific vehicles appear to have been targeted.
Previous Charges
Two of the men charged in connection to the spray painting had previously been charged with felonies.
Desmond was charged in June 2019 for his part in burglarizing a concession stand at McLaughlin Baseball Field.
Desmond, was 17 at the time, was named in a Franklin County felony complaint on a charge of second-degree burglary. He also was charged with misdemeanor stealing.
Washington police allege Desmond and five other people were at the field at 8:47 p.m. June 5, 2019, when two suspects lifted an unlocked roll-up door to a concession stand. The suspects stole candy, snacks and beverages, such as Gatorade, and then left the scene, police said.
Police said Desmond was detained a short time later in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. He matched a witness description of one of the teens seen running from the fields.
During his arrest, Desmond was in possession of candy that allegedly was taken during the burglary.
Beckley was charged in 2018 with three felony counts of forgery. Each of the three charges stem from incidents March 6, 2018, according to court records.