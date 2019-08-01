There is at least one priest who served locally with a substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The Archdiocese Friday released the names of 61 clergy members with substantiated abuse allegations against them, as well as three priests who were found to have possessed child pornography, following a monthslong internal review of diocesan records going back 70 years.
Dennis B. Zacheis, known here locally as Father Dennis, served as pastor at St. Gertrude Parish, Krakow, from 1994 to 2003, and St. Anthony Parish in Sullivan from 2005-09.
The Rev. Robert J. Carlson, archbishop of St. Louis, made public the names of 45 priests who had a claim filed against them while alive. There also were 11 priests with allegations made against them after their death. There were five additional clergy members named with claims that “occurred in the Archdiocese of St. Louis or elsewhere,” and another three priests with claims against them of possession of child pornography. None of the priests still are in ministry. Zacheis has been retired from ministry without priestly faculties since 2010, due to alleged irregularities in finances for which he was responsible for as pastor of St. Anthony’s in Sullivan.
Zacheis also served as associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in south St. Louis from 1979-85; Christ, Prince of Peace in Manchester from 1985-88; and St. Matthias in Lemay from 1988-92.
In addition, he was pastor at St. Alban Roe in Wildwood from 2003-04.
Names Released
Last year, Archbishop Carlson promised to release the names through the “promise to protect and pledge to heal” initiative.
“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine. But publishing their names is the right thing to do,” the archbishop wrote.
“For years, victims have carried the burden of the crimes committed against them. In talking with many of them, I have witnessed the devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
“Publishing these names will not change the past. Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing.”
According to Carlson, the list is the result of a “long and extensive investigation” conducted by a third-party agency comprised of former FBI and state law enforcement agents. The results were presented to the Archdiocesan Review Board, composed primarily of lay members who are not employed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The Review Board produced and shared the list with the Rev. Carlson.
“I strongly encourage anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to please come forward to the local and state authorities,” Archbishop Carlson said. “The names of any additional clergy who are found to have substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them, based on new information, will be added to this list.”
Anyone who has knowledge of sexual abuse of minors or misconduct by a member of the clergy, an employee or volunteer of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, should call the Office of Child and Youth Protection at 314-792-7704.
Zacheis Claim
A settlement was reached last year between Zacheis and Gary Klein, who filed a complaint in November 2017 in the Madison County Circuit Court in Illinois against the former priest.
Klein went public with his accusations against Zacheis, who allegedly sexually assaulted him as a minor between 1975 and 1978 while the defendant was employed by St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church in Mehlville and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The terms of the settlement were not made public due to a confidentiality clause.
Timothy J. Freiberg, an attorney representing Klein, last year told The Missourian that a civil settlement was ordered in 2017 that involved multiple St. Louis area priests. Zacheis never responded to that settlement, which led to Klein’s complaint.
Klein claimed memories of the alleged abuse were repressed and suppressed, but he began to remember and recollect the events in 2016.
The victim alleges he has suffered and continues to suffer severe and permanent emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, humiliation and other injuries.