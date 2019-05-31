A former coach and private school board member accused of molesting a student was sentenced to 15 days in county jail and probation in exchange for a guilty plea for a reduced charge.
Larry J. Zeitzmann, 58, Washington, entered an Alford plea Wednesday, May 22, to misdemeanor assault. A sexual misconduct charge was dismissed, according to court records.
Under the terms of the plea deal, Zeitzmann was ordered to serve 15 days in the Franklin County Jail for the assault charge. He was placed on two years’ supervised probation as part of the suspended execution sentence (s.e.s).
Zeitzmann also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to complete 100 hours of community service.
Franklin County Associate Circuit Judge Stan Williams sentenced Zeitzmann, who was represented by Washington attorney Kevin Richardson.
Zeitzmann was charged in October 2017 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with sexual misconduct and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, for the alleged molestation of the girl.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 22, 2016, a victim contacted authorities stating Zeitzmann allegedly molested her and possibly others.
Authorities also alleged that Zeitzmann made inappropriate comments toward the student, stated he would leave his wife to marry her and that he “loved her very much,” according to the statement.
The reported incidents occurred during sporting events at the Crosspoint Christian School campus and in a Union park.
State Registry
Although the deal closes the book on the criminal charges against the former coach, Zeitzmann is appealing a Jan. 6 ruling that put him on a state registry.
Franklin County Associate Circuit Judge Dave Hoven affirmed a decision of the Missouri Department of Social Service Children’s Division that Zeitzmann would appear on the child abuse/neglect “Central Registry.”
The Central Registry is a confidential list of persons that the Children’s Division keeps who are legally responsible for child abuse or neglect, or who have committed certain crimes involving children.
Anyone whose name is on the list is flagged when organizations conduct state background checks for volunteers.
The judgment stems from a Nov. 29, 2016, report made to the Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline alleging that Zeitzmann “neglected” a 15-year-old girl. The judgment denied the petition for judicial review to remove Zeitzmann’s name from the list.
An appeal is pending the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, according to court records.
According to court records, Zeitzmann allegedly touched the child inappropriately during hugs and he would carry on romantic and sexually suggestive extensive conversations with her via text messages, court records state.
Authorities allege that beginning in June 2016, Zeitzmann made several suggestive comments, stating more than once that he loved her, solicited a leg massage from her and stated he wished he were her boyfriend.
At the time, Zeitzmann was president of the Crosspoint Christian School Board who had “authority over staffing and budgeting” for the school.
Zeitzmann also was a baseball and soccer coach at the school at the time that the hotline call was made.
Court records further state that Zeitzmann “had care, custody and control of the child by exercising supervision over her through his role as school board president.”
According to the judgment, Zeitzmann also had “control” over the victim because she would be at events related to school and sports.
Civil Suit
A settlement was reached in October 2018 in a civil suit filed in June 2018 against Crosspoint Christian School and Zeitzmann. As part of the settlement the court ordered an annuity for an undisclosed amount to benefit the plaintiffs.
Richardson said neither he nor his client were involved in the settlement negotiations, and Zeitzmann did not pay any settlement.
The suit described text and Facebook messages from Zeitzmann that indicated he was pursuing a relationship with the girl, and many of the messages were inappropriate and of a “sexual nature.”
Zeitzmann also allegedly asked for kisses in exchange for birthday gifts, and sent the girl love notes, the lawsuit stated.
The plaintiffs sought damages of more than $25,000 for each of the seven alleged counts against Zeitzmann and the school.
According to court records, “the settlement reached is not meant to serve as admission of liability, but instead to serve as the settlement of disputed actions.”