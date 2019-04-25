A Washington man accused of molesting a student at the school where he was a coach and board president is appealing a ruling that he appear on a state registry.
Last week, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District acknowledged an appeal on behalf of Larry J. Zeitzmann, 58, whose name was ordered onto the child abuse/neglect “Central Registry.”
The appeal is based on the Jan. 6 ruling by Franklin County Associate Circuit Judge Dave Hoven who affirmed the decision of the Missouri Department of Social Service Children’s Division Child that Zeitzmann would appear on the registry.
The Central Registry is a confidential list of persons that the Children’s Division keeps who are legally responsible for child abuse or neglect, or who have committed certain crimes involving children.
The judgment denied the petition for judicial review to remove Zeitzmann’s name from the list.
The judgment stems from a Nov. 29, 2016, report made to the Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline alleging that Zeitzmann “neglected” a 15-year-old girl.
Responsible for Care
At the time Zeitzmann was president of the Crosspoint Christian School Board who had “authority over staffing and budgeting” for the school.
Zeitzmann also was a baseball and soccer coach at the time that the hotline call was made.
Court records further state that Zeitzmann “had care, custody and control of the child by exercising supervision over her through his role as school board president.”
According to the judgment, Zeitzmann also had “control” over the victim because she would be at events related to school and sports.
Accusations
Zeitzmann allegedly touched the child inappropriately during hugs and he would carry on romantic and sexually suggestive extensive conversations with her via text messages, court records state.
Authorities allege that beginning in June 2016, Zeitzmann made several suggestive comments, stating more than once that he loved her, solicited a leg massage from her and stated he wished he were her boyfriend.
Conclusion
According to the judgment issued by Judge Hoven, Zeitzmann was responsible for the victim’s care as the school board president.
The courts also state that Zeitzmann sexually abused the girl by touching her and other sexualized interactions with the child.”
Criminal Charges
Zeitzmann was charged in October 2017 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with sexual misconduct and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, for the alleged molestation of the girl.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 22, 2016, a victim contacted authorities stating Zeitzmann allegedly molested her and possibly others.
A jury trial had been scheduled for April 17 in front of Judge Stan Williams according to Zeitzmann’s attorney Kevin Richardson, Washington.
On April 10 a new hearing date was scheduled for June 12.
Zeitzmann allegedly made inappropriate comments toward the student, stated he would leave his wife to marry her and that he “loved her very much,” according to the statement.
The alleged crimes occurred during sporting events at the Crosspoint Christian School campus and in a Union park.
Civil Suit
A settlement was reached in a civil suit filed in June 2018 against Crosspoint Christian School and Zeitzmann. As part of the settlement the court ordered an annuity for an undisclosed amount to benefit the plaintiffs.
Richardson said neither he nor his client were involved in the settlement negotiations, and Zeitzmann did not pay any settlement.
The suit described text and Facebook messages from Zeitzmann that indicated he was pursuing a relationship with the girl, and many of the messages were inappropriate and of a “sexual nature.”
Zeitzmann also allegedly asked for kisses in exchange for birthday gifts, and sent the girl love notes, the lawsuit stated.
The plaintiffs sought damages of more than $25,000 for each of the seven alleged counts against Zeitzmann and the school.
According to court records, “the settlement reached is not meant to serve as admission of liability, but instead to serve as the settlement of disputed actions.”