A 14-year-old Washington High School student was taken into custody Tuesday for leaving a threatening note in a girl’s bathroom at the school.
Washington police said the female student admitted to writing the note found May 6. The note indicated there was a bomb and warned people not to come to school the following day.
Following the investigation the Franklin County Juvenile Office will make a decision on charges.
After the note was located May 6, the school was placed immediately on lockout and the building was searched. Officers also were stationed at the school for activities that evening.
The following morning, police, school administrators and teachers were positioned at all school entries checking backpacks, instrument cases and other bags as students entered the high school.
Washington police thanked the Washington School District for its assistance in the investigation.
Police also stated the safety of all of the students and staff in all of the schools in its jurisdiction is a top priory. All incidents that threaten their safety will be investigated thoroughly.