The driver of a pickup truck that ran off of West Main Street and struck a fence said she fell asleep before the crash.
According to Washington police, Amanda L Cooksey, 38, Washington, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota eastbound on West Main Street June 7 at 5:35 a.m. when the truck left the road and struck a fence.
The pickup went back onto the road and the driver left the scene, police said. Cooksey then continued to drive the truck, leaving behind the front license plate.
A witness gave police a description of the vehicle.
Washington police said charges are pending in the crash.