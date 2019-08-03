Two Franklin County residents are in custody following a brief vehicle pursuit near St. Clair early Wednesday.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 47 near the South Service Road in St. Clair at 2:25 a.m. for equipment violations.
The driver of the vehicle, Amanda Marie Dawn Dehn, 28, Lonedell, initially stopped the vehicle and then sped off while the deputy walked to her car.
According to Pelton, deputies pursued the vehicle eastbound on Interstate 44 from the 240-mile exit to the 242-mile exit when the vehicle left the interstate and turned onto the South Service Road. Dehn stopped the vehicle in the roadway, he added.
Inside the vehicle were two passengers, Christopher J. Bosworth, 34, Washington, and a 59-year-old St. Clair woman.
Dehn had Franklin County arrest warrants for charges of tampering with property of another, trespassing and multiple driving offenses. She also had four St. Clair municipal ordinance violation warrants, one Foristell ordinance violation warrant and a probation and parole warrant issued in Crawford County.
Dehn told deputies she fled because she knew of the warrants and she did not want to go back to prison, authorities said.
Bosworth had a warrant for his arrest issued in Crystal City for assault. Both Dehn and Bosworth were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail.
Additional charges are being sought against Amanda Dehn by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and traffic violations as a result of the pursuit.
The other passenger in the vehicle was not taken into custody, Pelton said.