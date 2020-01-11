The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup Wednesday, Jan. 8.
During the roundup, deputies sought out people with felony and multiple warrants. Deputies were able to arrest 12 people with a total of 44 warrants being served on these individuals, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Although we were looking for felons there were individuals also arrested on misdemeanors that were located at target locations throughout the day,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “Deputies also made three new felony drug cases with charges being sought with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”
The following people were picked up in the roundup.
• Dusty H. Dothage, 22, Lonedell, was charged with failing to appear for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana; failure to appear for felony second-degree domestic assault; failure to appear for felony property damage; failure to appear for felony possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dothage also had warrants for failing to maintain vehicle plates, and failure to appear for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Additionally, he had three warrants for failure to appear for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt; failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt; failure to appear for failing to register a motor vehicle; failure to appear for displaying plates of another person; failure to appear for no insurance; failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit; and warrants for two counts of defective equipment.
• Shane C. DeClue, 24, Lonedell, was charged with failure to appear for failing to register a motor vehicle; failure to appear for no insurance; and two counts of failure to appear for no seat belt.
• Natosha N. Harvey, 30, St. Clair, is charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also was charged with failure to appear for operating a vehicle without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without registration.
Additionally, Harvey had a warrant for animal at large, a warrant for animal license, and a warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle failure to appear for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, no seat belt, no insurance.
• Stephen M. Brocato, 32, St. Clair, is charged with failure to appear for felony drug possession.
• Bryan M. Poertner, 29, Union, was charged with a probation violation stemming from the original charge of burglary.
• Jesse W. Lamar, 19, Sullivan, is charged with no valid operator’s license.
• Timothy S. Tuttle Jr., 26, Union, was charged with four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marshall R. Maddox, 29, Pacific, was charged with failure to appear for displaying unlawful plates, failure to appear for driving while revoked and failure to appear for displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates of another.
• Kevin R. Cromer, 47, Pacific, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, failure to appear for driving while revoked and warrants for littering, excessive vehicle noise, and no driver’s license.
• Tracy E. Mundy, 38, Bourbon, was charged with failure to appear for no insurance, failure to appear for failing to drive in right lane and failure to appear for drug and paraphernalia possession.
• Kory A. Hollingshead, 27, Washington, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
• James D. Dorsey, 27, Pacific, was charged with having expired plates, two counts of driving while revoked, not wearing a seat belt, not having insurance and operating a motor vehicle with no license and no insurance.