Five people were nabbed Friday, June 21, at a Villa Ridge business where deputies were called for a shoplifting report.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Dollar General store at 5:21 p.m. and arrested Jordan R. Moore, 28, Villa Ridge, on warrants for burglary, stealing, and miscellaneous ordinance violations.
The sheriff’s office applied for additional charges against Moore for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Four other suspects also were arrested on warrants:
• Kyle M. Bucher, 37, Villa Ridge, outstanding warrants for miscellaneous ordinance violations. New charges are being sought for felony possession of a controlled substance;
• Lindsey M. Harrison, 24, Villa Ridge, active warrants for traffic and ordinance violations;
• Terra M. Martin-Hollingshead, 32, Villa Ridge, a traffic violation warrant; and
• Daniel J. Cook, 24, Union, warrants for receiving stolen property and traffic violations.