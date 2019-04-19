A Franklin County man was charged for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into furniture and striking her with a broomstick.
Guy D. Clark, 53, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged assault occurred at a home in the 4400 block of Plum Ford Road south of St. Clair. The 43-year-old female victim told deputies that Clark slammed her head into a couch and later hit her hands and legs with a broomstick.
The victim had injuries to her face consistent with the reported assault, authorities allege.
In July 2018, Clark was arrested in the 900 block of East Fifth Street of Washington after he and a woman got into a verbal argument inside Mercy Hospital.
According to authorities, the argument continued in front of the Washington American Legion, where officers attempted to intervene.
Clark was not cooperating with the officers and was being verbally abusive toward the woman, police said. When the officers attempted to arrest Clark he resisted.
He was later charged with misdemeanors for domestic assault and resisting arrest.