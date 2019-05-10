A St. Clair man with a history of stalking and harassment charges is accused of waving a knife threatening to kill his wife last week, and was later found hiding in the victim’s home.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Danny R. Benton Sr., 39, was located hiding under a bed at a home in the 800 block of Bluff View Lane outside Union May 3.
Deputies had been called to the same home twice the night before for reports that Benton was there, which violated a court order of protection against him.
Benton was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking and third-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the charges stem from an incident that began May 2 at 7:36 a.m. Deputies went to the Bluff View Lane after the victim stated Benton was banging on the door demanding she let him in. He fled on foot prior to the deputy’s arrival.
At 9:31 p.m. May 2, deputies went back to the home after the victim called 911 because Benton allegedly returned to the home.
The victim told deputies she heard noises coming from the kitchen of her home where she located Benton.
The woman alleged that Benton was swinging a kitchen knife around and he threatened to kill her. Benton allegedly lunged at her while holding the knife.
The victim’s adult son intervened during the incident, Pelton said. Benton fled on foot after the victim called 911.
Deputies searched the area on May 2 night and continued the next morning but Benton was not located. The victim stayed at a different location overnight May 2 into May 3.
According to the sheriff’s office, before leaving the family dog was left outside and the house was locked. Another family member went to the residence to check on the dog early May 3. When they arrived, they found the dog was inside.
Deputies responded to the home to search for Benton, who was located hiding beneath a bed. He was arrested and taken to the jail.
In 2018, Benton was charged with two counts of first-degree stalking and one count of first-degree harassment stemming from three separate incidents.
Under terms of the plea bargain, Benton was placed on three years’ supervised probation as part of the suspended execution of sentence (s.e.s).
In April 2019 he was charged with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult that occurred in November 2018.