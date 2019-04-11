A county man with a history of violence was charged last week for allegedly harassing two women online.
Dakota G. Durbin, 25, Pacific, was charged April 8 with felony harassment for contacting one victim over Facebook and a second victim via text messages. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 Durbin contacted the first woman, who has an order of protection against him. The victim showed screen shots of the messages Durbin sent to her.
Durbin denied contacting the woman, authorities said.
On April 5 a second female victim, who also has a court order of protection against Durbin, contacted authorities stating she received text messages from Durbin, the sheriff’s office said.
Then on April 7, the second victim reported additional text messages from Durbin. She also told deputies Durbin tried to access her social media accounts.
Posts Bond
Durbin was released from jail on bond March 25. He was being held on stalking, domestic assault, tampering with a victim and attempted escape from custody charges.
Those charges stem from October 2018 incidents when Durbin was accused of striking a woman, and continually threatening her while driving excessive speeds on the way to Mercy Hospital.
Authorities said Durbin assaulted the victim during an argument at a home he shares with her in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue in Leslie.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Durbin hit the 34-year-old victim in the wrist and head. The victim told deputies Durbin threatened her with more violence if she reported the assault.
Durbin drove the victim to Mercy Hospital, traveling over 100 mph at times, and threatened her while he was driving. Durbin allegedly left the victim at the hospital.
The woman asked hospital staff to contact law enforcement officers. Deputies arrested Durbin at his home.
Previous Assaults
In June 2018, Durbin also was charged with second-degree domestic assault.
That charge stemmed from a June 1 incident in the 100 block of Sleepy Court, Villa Ridge, where Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of an assault of a female victim.
Durbin fled from the residence before deputies arrived. He was arrested several hours later by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Durbin allegedly damaged the inside of the patrol vehicle, including computer and camera equipment, while he was being transported to the Franklin County Jail.
In 2017, Durbin was placed on probation for three separate misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and a misdemeanor attempt to escape from custody. Those incidents occurred in 2016 and 2017, according to court records.
Durbin has addresses listed in Villa Ridge, Leslie and Pacific.