A Franklin County man charged with 24 felonies allegedly admitted to authorities that he downloaded child porn.
Clayton Daniel Clyde Portell, 29, was charged last month in Franklin County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and 23 counts of possession of child pornography.
An arraignment was scheduled in front of Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m.
On Monday, Sheriff Steve Pelton said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Division and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children (MOICAC) began an investigation in to Portell’s online activities last year.
In March 2018, the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, Union Police Department and FBI conducted a search warrant at a residence off of Frank Street in Union.
During a search, investigators found 25 images and 27 videos of child porn on Portell’s electronic devices.
Authorities allege the images were shared online, according to information shared Monday by the sheriff’s office.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Portell admitted to downloading child porn.
The charges were filed in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court March 1, and a warrant was issued for Portell’s arrest April 6. Prosecutors initially requested a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Portell was released from custody on his own recognizance April 1.
The case was transferred to the Franklin County Circuit Court April 3 where it was scheduled for am arraignment April 16 in front of Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke.
Portell is being represented by Scott A. Fulford, who filed a motion for a change of judge. The motion was granted April 3.
According to court records, Portell previously lived in Pacific.