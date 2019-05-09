A Villa Ridge man was charged last week for allegedly pushing and choking a woman.
Nathan J. Sams, 30, is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a second-degree domestic assault charge.
Franklin County deputies responded May 2 to the a home in the 500 block of Spartan Street in Villa Ridge after reports of yelling and screaming coming from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
As the deputy was arriving on scene a 911 call came from the residence indicating a domestic disturbance was occurring. The deputy spoke with Sams and a woman who had been arguing. There also was a young child at the residence.
The woman said she had been assaulted by Sams during the argument. She said he pushed her to the ground and choked her, authorities said.
Sams was arrested at the home and taken to the jail.