A Franklin County man was charged Monday for allegedly breaking a door off of its hinges and assaulting a woman.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were called to the 100 block of Baker Street in the Villa Ridge area for a report of a man forcing his way into a neighboring home. When deputies arrived, they could hear yelling inside the home and a basement door removed from its hinges.
Inside the home deputies separated Damian C. O’Connell, 38, Villa Ridge, and a female victim who were arguing.
O’Connell was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Authorities allege O’Connell and the woman had been at a bar in St. Louis and both went to his home.
She left his home due to his level of intoxication, Pelton said.
O’Connell went to her home and beat on the front door while demanding she let him in. After telling O’Connell to leave, he went to the basement and forced open the door.
O’Connell allegedly pushed the woman and threw her cellphone against a wall which damaged it, the sheriff’s office said.
There were no major injuries during the alleged assault, Pelton added.