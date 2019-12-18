A Pacific area man has been charged with stealing a truck from a commuter lot, crashing the vehicle and then fleeing on foot from police.
A Franklin County felony complaint was issued last week charging Michael S. McPherson, 37, with stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was charged with fourth degree misdemeanor assault.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9 at 8:59 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Thornton Road at the city limits for a report of a stolen truck.
The truck had been stolen from the commuter lot on Highway 100 across from the I-66 Deli in Gray Summit, authorities said.
The owner of the truck was sitting in a different vehicle in the lot when he saw a man, later identified as McPherson, walking toward him and then get into the victim’s truck and drive away.
The sheriff’s office said the victim followed his truck.
Pacific police were notified of the theft, and a short time later, a Pacific officer saw the truck pass his patrol car and attempted to stop the suspect.
Authorities said McPherson did not stop. He tried to turn at West Osage and Payne streets, then he lost control of the truck and struck another vehicle.
McPherson then allegedly ran from the truck and was arrested by Pacific police.
According to the sheriff’s office, McPherson was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle in 2009.
In November 2018, McPherson was charged with second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
The sheriff’s office said McPherson held his roommate against his will at their home in the 3700 block of Sunset Drive outside Pacific. The victim told authorities he was crouched on the floor of the home for several hours for fear he would be killed.
McPherson allegedly threatened his roommate with a knife and tree saw.