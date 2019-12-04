A 23-year-old Franklin County man was nabbed by a deputy after he was spotted hiding behind a woodpile and then leading authorities in a foot pursuit.
Lukas D. Creech was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Saturday, Nov. 30, with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, both felonies. He is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
According to court records, Creech is from the Sullivan area. However, he may have more recently been staying in the New Haven area, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Highway N in Robertsville Nov. 29 for a report of a suspicious man who was trying to get into a home. The man stated he needed to use the phone to contact his girlfriend because he had wrecked his motorcycle.
The resident turned the man away, the sheriff’s office said, and he was no longer there when deputies arrived at the scene.
The next day, Nov. 30, deputies returned to the 4200 block of Highway N to a neighboring home for a report of a possible stolen motorcycle.
When a deputy got to the scene they located a black Honda sport motorcycle and a white Ford Thunderbird in the driveway of the home.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy spoke to three people from the Pacific area who were inside the Thunderbird. The people told the deputy about a fourth person, Creech, who had fled into the woods when he saw deputies in the area.
Authorities said the deputy ran a records check on the motorcycle and found it had been reported stolen from the Wentzville area. While conducting an investigation, the deputy saw Creech attempting to sneak back toward the deputy’s location and then hide behind a pile of wood. Creech allegedly fled on foot and the deputy asked for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and several troopers responded to the area.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy apprehended Creech while state troopers assisted at the scene.
One female occupant of the Thunderbird was taken to the Franklin County jail by a trooper for outstanding warrants. Creech also was taken to the jail, the sheriff’s office said.