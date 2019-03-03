A Gray Summit man with a history of stolen vehicle charges wracked up another felony this week.
Cody W. Davis, 31, was charged Tuesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with tampering with a motor vehicle. A warrant was issued for his arrest seeking a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Davis also was charged earlier this year, Jan. 18, and in May 2017 with the same crime. There is a Phelps County warrant for his arrest for tampering with a motor vehicle.
The latest charge stems from an incident Tuesday at 3:23 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clearview Road north of Union for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller stated a woman parked a vehicle in the lot and walked down into the woods carrying a heavy item. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he located the vehicle unoccupied on the lot.
The deputy then walked into the woods where he located Davis and a 24-year-old Marthasville woman who were attempting to change a tire on a white 2003 Ford F-250.
The deputy noticed the ignition of the truck was damaged. A records check revealed the vehicle was stolen Jan. 11 from 100 block of Spencer Court outside Pacific.
Authorities said that a 2016 Big Tex dump trailer also was reported at the same time from the Spencer Court address. The trailer still is missing.
Davis and the Marthasville woman were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released pending formal charges.
Anyone with information regarding the trailer is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.
Davis previously lived in Union, Bourbon and St. James, according to court records.
Charge in 2019
Prior to Tuesday’s arrest, Davis’ most recent charge in January stems from the alleged theft of a 2001 Ford F-250 from St. Clair. The truck had a handgun in the glove compartment at the time of the theft, authorities said.
The truck was stolen early on Jan. 17, according to the sheriff’s department, and later that day a witness spotted the vehicle pulling into Red Barn Mobile Home Park in Villa Ridge and called the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Arborview Drive and confirmed the vehicle was in fact the stolen truck, however, the handgun was not located in the vehicle, authorities said.
Deputies contacted Davis at the home and he tried to flee on foot out of the rear of the residence. Deputies apprehended him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The handgun was located in the closet of a bedroom where Davis had been before deputies responded to the home.
Multiple witnesses identified Davis as the person who had been driving the truck and parked it at the location, the sheriff’s office said.
In addition to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm charges were issued against Davis.
Earlier Charges
In 2017, Davis was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest by flight and possession of a controlled substance. Those charges still are pending and a hearing is scheduled for March 11 in front of Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann.
According to the sheriff’s office, in May 2017, deputies received information about the location of a stolen 1988 Dodge Ram in the 600 block of Topsider Drive in Villa Ridge.
Davis and a Pacific woman fled on foot when deputies arrived at the residence. Deputies witnessed the suspects painting the stolen truck with black spray paint.
He was taken into custody following a brief struggle with a deputy. A loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found near him, authorities allege.
In December 2018, Davis was charged with damaging jail property.
Davis has multiple other felony charges including possession of narcotics and unlawful possession from Crawford County in 2017. He also was given shock time and placed on seven years’ supervised probation on a suspended executed sentence (s.e.s) for a St. Louis County felony drug charge in 2016.