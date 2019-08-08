A Washington man on parole for domestic violence was charged again for an incident allegedly involving a handgun.
Kyle D. Wilmesherr, 36, was charged Sunday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Windfall Place in Catawissa Saturday, Aug. 3, when a teen boy called 911 stating his mother and her boyfriend, Wilmesherr, were outside the home arguing. The caller told dispatchers he heard his mother say Wilmesherr had a gun.
Authorities allege Wilmesherr left the area in a truck but returned a few minutes later.
The caller reported that Wilmesherr was trying to enter the residence but left when he found out the sheriff’s office had been called.
The sheriff’s office said information on the suspect and his vehicle were dispatched to surrounding agencies. Deputies, state troopers and Pacific police began searching for Wilmesherr and the vehicle, which was located inside the Pacific city limits and stopped by Pacific police.
Wilmesherr was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail where he is being held on a $35,000 cash-only bond.
There was no gun located, the sheriff’s office said.
On Aug. 5, Judge Dave Hoven denied a bond reduction, according to court records.
Wilmesherr was sentenced in 2016 to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for two charges of domestic assault that both occurred in June 2016.
When the charges were issued, Wilmesherr was already on probation.
Under terms of a 2014 plea bargain, Wilmesherr was placed on three years’ probation as part of the suspended execution sentence (s.e.s). He was also ordered to serve 110 days’ shock time in the county jail.