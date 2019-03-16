A Villa Ridge man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Monday in possession of methamphetamine and a “modified” CO2 pistol.
Curtis G. Wertenberger, 21, was spotted by a Franklin County deputy March 11 at the Mobil on the Run convenience store at 3602 W. Osage St. outside Pacific, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was conducting an unrelated investigation when he saw Wertenberger inside the business.
The deputy recognized the man and suspected there were warrants for his arrest, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
When the deputy told Wertenberger he wished to speak with him, Wertenberger fled on foot. The deputy gave chase and apprehended him.
Authorities found suspected methamphetamine on Wertenberger. A second deputy spoke with a female passenger of the vehicle Wertenberger had driven to the store.
Following a search of the vehicle, deputies seized drug paraphernalia and a “modified” CO2 pistol, Pelton added.
Wertenberger was wanted on parole violation warrants, misdemeanor stealing, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and minor visibly intoxicated warrants, as well as ordinance violation warrants through the city of Pacific. The parole warrants included original charges of first- and second-degree burglary, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Additional charges are being sought for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, according to Pelton.
Wertenberger was taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Previous Charges
Wertenberger was charged in October 2017 with first-degree burglary and felony stealing.
During the incident, he and an accomplice allegedly kicked in the front door of a home in the 300 block of West Pacific Street, Pacific. They then kicked in a bedroom door and Wertenberger stole several items as his accomplice held the female resident’s arms, authorities said. The suspects allegedly stole prescription drugs, jewelry, debit cards and an iPad from the Pacific home.
The suspect also was charged in October 2017 with second-degree burglary in connection to a May 2017 theft that occurred at an apartment in the 700 block of West Union Street, Pacific.
In that case, authorities said a witness saw Wertenberger leaving the Union Street apartment while the victim was out of town. A witness saw Wertenberger wearing clothes stolen from the residence, police said.
Wertenberger was given probation in 2018 for tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest charges from a 2016 incident. According to court records he violated the terms of his probation later in 2018.