Two Franklin County men with extensive criminal records were arrested in a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday for allegedly possessing an explosive, a firearm, several grams of meth and heroin.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports, charges are being sought against Virgil J. Emht, 26, Union; and Chaz E. Spencer, 33, Villa Ridge.
Spencer was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday and Emht was arrested at 10:40 p.m.
The patrol alleges that the men were in possession of an explosive, a firearm, two grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Spencer and Emht also are accused of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
In addition, Spencer was arrested on a felony warrant for “dangerous drugs” issued by the state probation and parole office, and Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court, resisting arrest, not displaying license plates and driving without insurance, according to the patrol.
Spencer and Emht are in custody at the Franklin County Jail. No charges have been filed against the men in Franklin County courts as of Frdiay morning.
Criminal Records
Both men have long rap sheets, racking up felony charges over several years.
Emht was charged in 2015 with tampering with a motor vehicle.
He also was charged in 2014 with possession of a controlled substance, and in 2014 with felony stealing.
Spencer has multiple felony drug charges dating back to 2009, including possession of a precursor with the intent to manufacture meth and possession of anhydrous ammonia in a non approved container.
Each of the men previously were given probation following a plea deal, and both served in the Missouri Department of Corrections after their probation was revoked.
The patrol did not return calls regarding the arrest of Emht nor Spencer by press time Friday.