A second person was charged for his role in the burglary of a Washington concession stand, and property damage at a park bathroom, authorities said.
A Franklin County felony complaint charges Christopher J. Landrum, 18, Washington, with second-degree burglary. He also was charged with stealing and property damage, misdemeanors.
Washington police said Landrum was one of six suspects who allegedly was at McLaughlin Baseball Field June 5 before 9 p.m. when two suspects lifted an unlocked roll-up door to a concession stand.
The suspects stole candy, snacks and beverages and then left the scene, authorities said.
Washington police said Landrum also damaged two soap dispensers in a bathroom near the concession stands on June 5 prior to the burglary.
Landrum was arrested Tuesday, June 11.
One other suspect. James W. Desmond, 17, was charged June 6 with the burglary.
Police said Desmond was detained a short time after the burglary in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. He matched a witness description of one of the teens seen running from the fields.
Authorities said three juveniles also detained June 5 and their parents were contacted. The minors were interviewed by an investigator with the Franklin County juvenile courts.
The items taken from the concession stand are the property of the Washington Youth Sports Association.