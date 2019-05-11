A Beaufort area man was charged Tuesday of burglarizing a home in Gerald earlier this year.
Jacob T. Feth, 33, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary. Prosecutors requested a $20,000 bond for his release.
According to the probable cause statement filed in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court, on Jan. 4 about 4 a.m. Feth knocked on a door of a home in the 1600 block of Flottmann Road, Gerald, to check if anyone was home.
When the homeowner answered the door, Feth allegedly told the man he was sent there by a family member of the resident. The homeowner refused to open the door and Feth left his property saying he was at the wrong house.
Feth had driven to the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Feth next went into the attached garage of a neighboring home.
He removed a motorcycle helmet hanging from a hook on the garage wall. The hook was located next to a door leading into the home.
The residents were alerted by the first resident who spoke with Feth. The sheriff’s office said Feth could be heard in the garage and the family dogs were barking.
The male victim ran out of the home and his wife pounded on the garage wall to scare Feth, authorities said. The man yelled at Feth who drove his vehicle from the property.
The victim followed Feth in his vehicle and got his license plate number.
On Jan. 15, Feth was arrested by the sheriff’s office for an unrelated incident. When he was interviewed about the burglary, Feth admitted to the crime, authorities allege.
Meth Charge
In April 2018, Feth was named in a Franklin County felony complaint on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after he was located by Washington police in a convenience store parking lot in possession of methamphetamine, $1,694 in cash, four guns with ammunition and brass knuckles.
Feth also had an active “one pot” in his vehicle.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police, officers were called because Feth had been sitting in his car for an “extended period of time.”
While speaking to Feth, police saw a pistol holster protruding from the bottom of his shirt. When asked if he had any weapons, Feth reached into a pocket and was immediately detained by officers, the probable cause statement reads.
Washington police seized a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
Following his arrest, Feth told police he had been cooking meth in the bottle earlier that day. He said that all of the required ingredients were in the bottle but he had not finished the process.
At the time of his arrest last year, Feth was out on bond for three felony forgery charges.