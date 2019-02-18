Authorities are searching for two men suspected of stealing a vehicle in Union and attempting to stop a second motorist Thursday. The suspects allegedly displayed a rifle.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a man was driving eastbound on Little Indian Creek Road near Yellow Dog Road, Lonedell, at 1:36 p.m. when a black 2002 GMC Envoy approached from behind and then drove alongside and motioned for him to pull over.
The victim told 911 dispatchers that he refused to pull over and one of the occupants in the GMC Envoy displayed a rifle.
The victim then swerved into the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to travel into the ditch where it became stuck, the sheriff’s office said.
As he drove away, the man who reported the incident stated he heard gunfire. He continued eastbound and saw two men flee on foot from the intersection, running toward Yellow Dog Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the weapon was fired from inside the stolen vehicle. Authorities searched the area but the suspects were not located.
On Friday, Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian the investigation is still active and there is no additional information available.
The suspects are described as white men in their late 20s or early 30s. One suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark ball cap and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing blue jeans, a light-colored shirt and red ball cap. If anyone sees the men they are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560. This investigation is still active.