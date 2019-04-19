A Washington area man is accused of trying to strangle a woman Sunday, April 14, before the victim fled the home with a child.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:54 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Summer Hill Lane south of Washington for a report of a domestic assault.
The female victim said she had an argument with her boyfriend. During the argument Joshua M. Hicks, 38, grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the floor while choking her.
He was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault.
After the alleged assault, the victim got free and left the house with her daughter, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies located Hicks locked in a bedroom of the house. He initially refused to come out but later did. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
Hicks is in custody on a $40,000 bond.