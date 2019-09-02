Despite his retirement nearly two years ago, Senior Judge Gael Wood will now preside over a wrongful death suit against a teen driver and the Honda American Motor Corporation.
The lawsuit was filed June 13 by the parents of a Sullivan man killed in a head-on crash on Route H last fall and was originally assigned to Associate Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann.
According to court documents, Edward Morgan Kirk and Amy Garner, both of Sullivan, are seeking damages from Honda and Alyssa Sharp, 16, Sullivan, for the death of Mason Kirk, 18, on Sept. 16, 2018.
A Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report from the crash states Kirk was driving a 2018 Honda Pilot southbound at 6:35 p.m. south of Highway J when the car crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Sharp.
Kirk was pronounced dead at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.
Sharp was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by air ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
Activity
The first status hearing in this case has been set for Oct. 3, but there has already been a bevy of activity from attorneys representing all of the parties involved in the lawsuit in the past two months.
On Aug. 9, attorneys representing Honda motioned for a special trial setting and sent subpoenas to Missouri Baptist Hospital, the hospital EMS that treated both patients at the scene, and the Franklin County medical examiner for all records concerning the investigation into Kirk’s death.
Subpoenas also have been issued to AT&T Mobility for cellphone records of three different telephone numbers used on Sept. 16, 2018.
No specific damages being sought are listed in the lawsuit that alleges Sharp’s negligent driving and faulty equipment in the Honda Pilot contributed to Kirk’s death.
Honda
The suit alleges the Honda Pilot Kirk was driving was defective and unreasonably dangerous in several respects, including, but not limited to, the following:
• The front driver seat system was assembled, installed, marketed, distributed and sold with defectively manufactured seat frame rivets;
• The seat system, including its component parts, failed to function properly in a foreseeable crash, allowing the front seat to separate from the vehicle floor and increasing the risk of injury to the seated occupant;
• The seat system, including its component parts, lacked adequate testing and/or inspection to ensure it was reasonably suitable for its intended purpose and provided adequate occupant protection in foreseeable crash conditions before it was distributed and sold.
As a result of these and other factors, the plaintiffs sustained medical expenses; funeral expenses; the physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering endured by Kirk between the time of his injury and his death.
Sharp
Although the lawsuit does not dispute the Highway Patrol preliminary report that Kirk’s vehicle crossed the centerline, it still alleges Sharp did not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.
Court documents state Kirk was traveling northbound on Route H. He drove around a curve in the roadway and collided head-on with Sharp, who was traveling southbound on Route H.
The suit alleges Sharp failed to keep a careful lookout, drove at an excessive speed, failed to stop, swerve or apply the brakes when there was sufficient time to do so in order to prevent her vehicle from colliding with the Honda driven by Kirk; was inattentive in driving her vehicle, and failed to act once the danger of collision between her vehicle and Kirk’s became apparent.