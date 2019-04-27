The Center for Workforce Development (CWD) at East Central College will host an event to recruit talented community members to assist the department with providing workforce training programs.
A talent fair will be held Tuesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Business and Industry Center, 42 Prairie Dell Plaza Drive in Union, located southeast of the main ECC Campus.
CWD is looking to hire part-time trainers to use their skills and abilities to teach short-term training programs for the region’s local business and industry. The department provides workforce training to local businesses in various time periods of days, weeks or months.
“There is a wealth of talent in our area that hasn’t been fully tapped,” said Joel Doepker, vice president of External Relations. “In addition to current workers, there are retirees from our local manufacturers, banks, health care and other industries that have the skills, knowledge and experience to train the current workforce.”
A range of skills are needed in a variety of areas such as safety training, industrial maintenance, customer service training, welding, Microsoft Office and other possibilities. A degree or certificate isn’t required as experience is highly desired. The CWD staff will help design the training plans and provide teaching guidelines.
For more information contact Cindy Brinker at 636-649-5803 or training@eastcentral.edu.