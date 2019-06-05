A Robertsville woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, June 4, in Franklin County.
Trisha Munger, 46, was driving a 2014 Volvo XC60 southbound on Route HH when it was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 driven by Brian Hopkins, 45, Catawissa, at 6:14 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Route HH and driving too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vehicle started to slide and crossed the center-line into oncoming traffic. The front of the Volvo struck the left side of the Dodge Ram. The Volvo traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, according to the patrol.
Munger sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance. Hopkins was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.