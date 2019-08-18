A Villa Ridge woman is accused of knocking a woman to the ground and kicking her head Saturday, Aug. 10, at a Union area residence.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Amanda I. Hendrickson, 35, went unannounced to the victim’s home in the 300 block of Echo Valley Drive to retrieve her belongings.
After a period of time, the victim asked Hendrickson to leave the home. Hendrickson allegedly refused to leave because she was waiting for her cellphone to charge.
The victim then stated she was going to call the authorities, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when Hendrickson allegedly kicked her in the stomach and then knocked her to the ground.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hendrickson kicked the victim in the head while she was on the ground.
Hendrickson was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault. A bond of $4,900 was requested for her release.
The sheriff’s office said there was evidence at the scene that supported the victim’s claims that she was assaulted.