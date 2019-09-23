A Pacific woman sustained injuries Tuesday, Sept. 17, when the car she was driving struck a deer.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, the crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. while Ashley L. Smith, 30, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima northbound on Highway NN south of Oswald Lane in Jefferson County.
The patrol said the deer was standing in the roadway when it was struck.
Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private conveyance. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.