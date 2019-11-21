A High Ridge woman was injured Monday, Nov. 18, in a rear-end crash with a tractor-trailer on Highway 100.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states that Hannah A. Sanders, 23, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic eastbound on Highway 100 west of Highway AT at 5:31 p.m. when an eastbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer slowed to make a right turn.
The Sanders vehicle did not slow down and struck the trailer, the patrol said.
Sanders was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The tractor-trailer was driven by Timothy B. Locklear, 35, Pacific. He was not hurt in the crash, according to the patrol.
Sanders was arrested by the patrol on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a suspected controlled substance, one fentanyl pill.