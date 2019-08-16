A Bourbon woman was arrested Sunday following an assault in the Villa Ridge area.
Andrea N. White, 26, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the charge stems from a confrontation in the 600 block of Carolee Court when White and another woman allegedly assaulted a woman at a neighboring home.
The sheriff’s office said the victim sustained minor injuries in the argument that turned into a physical assault.
White was arrested at the scene and taken to the Franklin County Jail. The second suspect fled from the area, authorities said. She has not yet been located.
Bond for White’s release was set at $2,000.