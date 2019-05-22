Washington public school officials say graduation still will be Thursday but they are monitoring potential flooding north of the Missouri River and the impact it could have.
District officials met Tuesday with Washington city staff about the possibility of flooding causing the closure of Highway 94 at Highway 47, and other roads in Warren and St. Charles County.
The closures could make the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River inaccessible to motorists at some point on Thursday, Friday or longer depending on rainfall amounts upstream and here.
The Class of 2019 graduation ceremony is planned to proceed as scheduled.
Graduates and parents are asked to plan ahead and make arrangements as appropriate. There is a strong possibility that motorists who must cross the Missouri River will have to find an alternate, longer, route to Washington.
More information will be forthcoming regarding the most updated flood information and district officials stated they will update the public Wednesday, May 22, in the evening.