Strong winds following rainstorms this past Saturday evening caused about 2,500 Ameren customers in Franklin County to be without power for nearly 10 hours.
According to Ameren spokesman Brian Daniels, the St. Clair ZIP code of 63077 had the largest cluster without power with 1,095 customers.
That area was followed closely by the Washington ZIP code of 63090 with 1,050 customers affected by the wind damage.
The first outages were reported just after midnight Sunday, Feb. 24.
Repair crews were dispatched later Sunday morning to repair lines directly downed by the wind or toppled by trees that had been affected in the storms.
Daniels said extra crews were brought in and the majority of the customers had electricity restored by about 5 p.m., but others did not have their power fully restored until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Daniels added the power outages affected customers in about 20 different ZIP codes all over Franklin County.