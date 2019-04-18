A Washington man was killed in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 44.
Sidney L. Nusbaum, 71, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on I-44 at 10:05 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a separator cable barrier, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The crash occured west of Highway 141.
Nusbaum was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:12 p.m. by Valley Park Fire Protection District EMS, the patrol said. His body was taken to Lonning Mortuary Services.
He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.