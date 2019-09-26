Vendors selling handmade goods will line Main and Elm streets this weekend for the Downtown Washington Inc. Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts.
A large food court, kids zone, live music and other special activities will be featured all weekend, according to Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist with the downtown organization.
The fall festival will kick off Friday night and run through Sunday afternoon on and around the Main and Elm streets parking lot. The adjacent Farmers’ Market also will be open all weekend.
Festival hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This event is a kickoff to the fall season for our historic downtown and we’re expecting big crowds,” Lowery said. “The festival caters to the whole family so we encourage everyone to come out and check it out.”
Lowery said there will be a total of 65 vendors, all selling handmade arts and crafts, this year.
Visitors will find clothing, paintings, furniture, home décor, sweet treats, candles, jewelry and many more items, she said.
“We will have some of our returning favorites, like Thompson Farms Soups & More and Judy B’s Soy Candles, and newer ones, including Swift Fox Clothing, Fairytale Cookie Company and Rare Rustics Authentic longhorn skulls and sculptures,” she said.
Live Music
Live music will be featured all weekend. It will kick off Friday with Dave Bennett from 4 to 7 p.m.
Lowery noted the festival is starting and ending one hour earlier than last year.
On Saturday, the Osage Angels will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by STL (Sheila, Tom and Larry) from 2 to 6 p.m. The Washington Brass Band will close out the event on Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Kids Zone
The Kids Zone will feature a petting zoo Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tinkerbell the friendly Dinosaur will be there all day Saturday and Sunday, along with Wonder Woman Saturday and Captain America on Sunday.
Waldo and McGruff the Police Dog will be making appearances as well.
Chair & Flair
A Chair & Flair booth, previously called Charming Chairs, will be open all three days. It will feature decorated chairs and other furniture and home decor items that have been donated. Visitors can bid on the items throughout the weekend. Online bidding also will be accepted.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Sunday, and all purchases must be picked up by 4 p.m. that day.
Proceeds will benefit continued historic preservation in Downtown Washington.
Food Court
Lowery said visitors should come hungry because there will be plenty to eat and drink at the food court.
Among the local vendors will be Sugarfire, Streetside Tacos, Driftwood and the Lions Club.
Food items will include nachos, tacos, pulled pork burgers, funnel cakes, fried pickles, gyros, smoothies and fresh squeezed lemonade.
Lowery said she expects thousands of visitors, both from the area and outside of the community, to attend.