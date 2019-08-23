Two people were injured in a three-car crash Friday, Aug. 16, on Highway 100 east of Daisy Lane.
Emma S. Albertson, 18, Lake St. Louis, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am when she struck the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by April L. Thomas, 45, Villa Ridge, at 1:07 p.m. The Thomas vehicle crossed the center line and hit the left rear side of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Cody W. Pilgram, 19, Labadie, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Albertson and Thomas were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec EMS with minor injuries.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.