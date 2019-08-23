A Villa Ridge man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 at Clay Ridge Drive Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Garrett C. Collins, 33, was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima when he attempted a left turn at 6:45 a.m. and the car was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ethan E. Pfeiffer, 27, St. Clair, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Collins was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by the Meramec Ambulance District.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.