A Villa Ridge man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left the car he was driving overturned Thursday, Aug. 15, in St. Louis County.
Anthony R. Tisdale, 24, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Interstate 44 at the 270-mile marker when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and overturned at 11 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Tisdale was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the Fenton Fire District Ambulance service.
He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.