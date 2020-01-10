Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Sonya Brandt as associate circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
She will fill the recent associate circuit judge vacancy left when Judge Robert Schollmeyer resigned in December.
Although mainly hearing cases in Osage and Gasconade County, Judge Schollmeyer was frequently called to preside over cases in Franklin County, including lawsuits against the county commission.
Brandt, Linn, is currently an attorney with Brandt Law Office, LLC. She holds a Bachelor of Science in education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.