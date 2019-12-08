The upcoming construction of a new school building for the Washington School District on St. John’s Road will increase the traffic in that area, but highway officials say the current roads can handle it.
Franklin County Highway Administrator Ron Williams said the school district has been in contact with the county for some time and had a traffic impact study completed.
“The only thing the county issues is entrance permits,” Williams said. “The additional vehicular traffic will cause more wear and tear on the road, but it should hold up fine.”
Williams said he was fairly certain St. John’s Road will sustain some damage from construction trucks going in and out of the site, but everyday car and even bus traffic will not be damaging factors.
“The heavy construction and loaded concrete trucks will definitely beat it up,” Williams said. “The rest of it will be no different than now. Buses are heavy, but they are long-axled and the weight distribution is better.”
Williams added other concerns about the county roadway involve the backing up of traffic during morning and afternoon pickups and drop-offs of roughly 500 kindergarten through sixth-grade students who will be attending the school.
“The afternoon will be the worst since all of the vehicles will be there at the same time waiting,” Williams said. “The plan will be designed to put as many cars onto the school property as possible to keep them off of the county road.”
Highway 100
Williams stressed what should be a main concern is the already busy and sometimes hazardous intersections of St. John’s Road, Highway 100 and Old Highway 100.
The traffic impact study commissioned by the school district has been shared with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“At the current time, I don’t think a traffic signal is required,” Williams said. “Again, construction traffic is going to cause problems coming across Highway 100.”
He added even if a traffic signal is not necessary there are other options MoDOT can implement in the intersection if additional traffic controls are needed, like flashing lights, lowered speed limits or wider turning lanes.
Safety
Although the roads are currently sound, if any repairs on county-controlled roads before, during or after the construction are needed, Williams said the cost of repairs would be the burden of the county to cover, but the school district would be asked to contribute to the repairs cost.
Setting road conditions aside, Williams stressed safety is the No. 1 issue and anything that can be designed or implemented now or in the future to facilitate the increased traffic and keep injuries to any drivers to a minimum will be paramount.