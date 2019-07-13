Fire officials say one person drowned and another has been hospitalized after a vehicle became submerged in a pond in Marthasville Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. First responders from multiple area agencies were called to conduct a water rescue at a pond off Orchard Lane. They found the vehicle completely submerged with an unknown number of occupants still inside, according to a news release.
According to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, Safa Alkhirafi, 7, Chesterfield, drowned in the crash. Her mother, Reem Alkhirafi, 30, and two other children also were in the vehicle when it submerged, but all three escaped.
Some occupants escaped the vehicle before rescue crews arrived. Responders searched the surface and shoreline of the pond, and transported one person to Mercy Hospital Washington.
The vehicle was inaccessible to local crews, and a water recovery team from Metro West Fire Protection District was called to the scene. They recovered the submerged vehicle, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.