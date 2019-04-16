Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton released the name of the woman allegedly shot and killed at a Villa Ridge home late Monday.
Authorities allege Rose L. Mattingly, 51, Villa Ridge, was killed by Brian S. Hensley, 51.
The delay in the release of this name is out of respect for the family as this office wanted to notify the next of kin prior to release, Pelton said.
Update at 5:45 p.m, Tuesday: A Villa Ridge man has been charged in connection to a dead body found late Monday evening.
Brian S. Hensley, 51, was charged with with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, both felonies, in in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court, according to online court documents.
Bond is set at $500,000, cash only. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the investigation is still active.
Previous story: Franklin County investigators are looking into the suspicious death of a woman found with a gunshot wound on the porch of a Villa Ridge mobile home.
Pelton said a 51-year-old Villa Ridge man was taken into custody in connection with the death at a home in the 100 block of Ajax Avenue, Villa Ridge, after a caller stated a person appeared to be dead on the porch.
Deputies were dispatched to the home about 11 p.m. Monday.
Before the man was taken into custody, a perimeter was established around the home and for the next several hours negotiators unsuccessfully attempted to contact anybody inside the residence, Pelton said.
After several hours of attempted negotiations, a deputy saw a male inside the residence. He was lying down and didn’t move for several minutes and then only slowly, authorities said.
The deputy suspected the male might be another victim, but investigators were not certain if the man was involved with the gunshot victim.
Pelton said deputies went into the home and contacted the man in case he also was a victim.
Authorities suspected he was overdosing on drugs and an ambulance responded for evaluation and transported the man to a hospital where he was deemed to be fit for confinement.
Investigators are still determining the facts to this incident however, there is nothing indicating that authorities should be searching for anybody else, according to Pelton.