After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. All eligible donors are urged to give now.
Through a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is handing out $5 Amazon.com gift cards via email to those who donate now through Aug. 29.
The blood drives offered in Franklin County are listed as follows:
New Haven: Wednesday, July 31, from 2-6 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 204 Sunset Lane.
St. Clair: Thursday, Aug. 15, from 3-7 p.m. at Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E. North St.
Sullivan: Monday, Aug. 12, from 1-6 p.m. at Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road.
Union: Friday, Aug. 2, from 2-7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive.
Washington: Monday, Aug. 12, from 1-6:30 p.m. at St. Gertrude-Krakow, Highway A and YY; Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at J.C. Penney Washington, 5886 Highway 100, and from noon to 4 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson St.; and Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 2661, 813 S. Jefferson St.